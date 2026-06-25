Forest vs Tree Cover | A farm with trees is not a forest

<p><a href="https://www.tnagrisnet.tn.gov.in/includes/tnAgro_en.pdf">Tamil Nadu’s Agroforestry Policy 2026</a> and the Centre’s <a href="https://moef.gov.in/uploads/pdf-uploads/pdf_6863a92b744f47.99681762.pdf">Model Rules for Felling of Trees in Agricultural Lands</a>, issued in 2025, reflect a welcome policy shift: farmers should be encouraged to grow, harvest, and market trees on agricultural land. The issue is equally relevant to Karnataka, where expanding green cover and creating additional farm income are both urgent priorities. Yet one unresolved question can still obstruct agroforestry-based carbon finance: when does a farm with trees begin to be treated as a forest?</p><p>The <a href="https://fsi.nic.in/uploads/isfr2023/isfr_book_eng-vol-1_2023.pdf">India State of Forest Report 2023</a> shows why the distinction matters. India has 8,27,356.95 sq. km of forest and tree cover, or 25.17% of its geographical area. Forest cover accounts for 7,15,342.61 sq. km, while tree cover accounts for 1,12,014.34 sq. km. Between 2021 and 2023, the forest cover increased by only 156 sq. km, whereas tree cover rose by 1,289 sq. km. India’s greening strategy, therefore, depends increasingly on trees outside conventional forests, including those on farms.</p>.Regulate forest trails, don't shut them down.<p>Karnataka sharpens the case. The ISFR 2023 <a href="https://fsi.nic.in/uploads/isfr2023/isfr_book_eng-vol-2_2023.pdf">records 39,254.27 sq. km of forest cover</a> and 7,779.15 sq. km of tree cover in the state. Together, they account for 47,033.42 sq. km, or about 24.52% of Karnataka’s geographical area. Yet the state’s combined forest and tree cover declined by 459.36 sq. km compared with the previous assessment. Protecting natural forests is indispensable, but Karnataka must also expand tree cover on farms and other non-forest lands.</p><p><strong>Three meanings, one confusion</strong></p><p>The difficulty is that ‘forest’ <a href="https://cdm.unfccc.int/DNA/cdf/files/2008/0707_india.pdf">has different meanings</a> in law, satellite-based assessment, and carbon accounting.</p><p>Forest land is a legal category determined by notifications, government records, and judicial interpretation. Forest cover is a biophysical category used by the Forest Survey of India and may include sufficiently large tree-covered areas irrespective of ownership or legal status. Orchards, bamboo patches, and block agroforestry plantations may appear as forest cover without becoming forest land.</p><p>Carbon standards add a third layer. India’s 2008 country definition for Clean Development Mechanism afforestation and reforestation projects used thresholds of 0.05 hectare, 15% crown cover, and a potential tree height of two metres. These parameters were created for a specific accounting purpose. They were not intended to change land title or convert agricultural holdings into legally recognised forests.</p><p><strong>When safeguards become barriers</strong></p><p>International carbon standards are right to prevent natural forests, wetlands, grasslands, and other valuable ecosystems from being converted into commercial plantations. But these safeguards should not be applied mechanically to historically cultivated land. A farmer may plant trees along field boundaries, between crops, or in a compact block while continuing to manage the holding as agriculture. Harvesting and replanting may be integral to that production cycle.</p><p>The problem arises when a successful block plantation crosses a forest threshold. The land may then face additional questions over project eligibility, permanence, harvesting or land-use change. This creates a perverse outcome: the more successfully a farmer increases tree cover, the greater the regulatory uncertainty. Validation costs rise, registration is delayed, and smallholders may be excluded from carbon-credit opportunities.</p><p><strong>A national clarification</strong></p><p>India needs an official clarification that agroforestry established on land recorded and continuously used for agriculture does not acquire the legal status of a forest merely because planted trees cross a threshold of area, canopy cover, or height. Such land should remain agricultural land under agroforestry, farm forestry, or as Trees Outside Forests, unless it has independently been notified, recorded, or legally recognised as forest.</p><p>This should be supported by a common land-classification protocol for carbon projects. Revenue records, historical satellite imagery, prior land use, continuity of cultivation, plantation design, species and rotation cycles should matter more than canopy cover alone. A standard certification process involving the revenue, agriculture, and forest departments could give registries, validators, and investors a dependable country-level determination.</p><p>Rotational harvesting followed by replanting, when transparently documented and accounted for under an approved methodology, should not be equated with deforestation. Farmers must retain clear rights over crops, timber, and carbon revenues.</p><p>India does not need to weaken forest protection. It needs to distinguish forests that require strict protection from farms that should be rewarded for growing trees. Karnataka’s green-cover challenge, together with the national rise in tree cover outside forests, makes this clarification urgent. A tree-covered farm can remain a farm, and carbon finance must recognise it as such.</p><p><em><strong>Sayanta Ghosh is Associate Fellow, and J V Sharma is Senior Director, Land Resources, TERI.</strong></em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>