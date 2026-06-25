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Forest vs Tree Cover | A farm with trees is not a forest

Forest vs Tree Cover | A farm with trees is not a forest

Karnataka’s green-cover challenge makes it urgent to distinguish forests from tree-based farming
J V Sharma
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 06:32 IST
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