Formula One races away from being just a money pit

By Chris Bryant

Investing in Formula One was once only for motorsport masochists; teams splurged on technology in an often fruitless quest for glory, with some ending up bankrupt or changing hands for only a few cents.

Thanks to canny decisions by Liberty Media Corp., the sport’s commercial rights holder, F1’s 10 independently owned teams (each running two drivers) are no longer just trophy assets or marketing fripperies: several are profitable (gasp!) and, on average, their values have soared to almost $2 billion apiece, according to an estimate by Forbes magazine.

But there’s an irony in this rags-to-riches transformation: Liberty Media has made F1 more investable by making it less capitalist. And its goal of fostering more rivalry on the track has been accompanied by limiting competition off it.

There’s no question that the Netflix documentary Drive to Survive has transformed interest in the sport, with an F1 movie starring Brad Pitt set to follow. F1 is attracting new US fans and Miami’s star-studded race at the weekend was a sellout. Having acquired the commercial rights for $4.4 billion in 2017, the Liberty Formula One group’s market capitalization has soared to more than $16 billion, according to the tracking stock used by the conglomerate to highlight the value of this particular business, rather than the company as a whole.