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Forty years later, war layers another disaster on Chernobyl

Ideas have been floated for how the contaminated zone could bring economic benefits to Ukraine. But for the foreseeable future, it will be an army-controlled security belt
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 20:46 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 20:46 IST
UkraineRussiaOpinionPanoramaChernobyl

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