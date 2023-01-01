French Football & English Cricket: No fear of losing

Three remarkable spectacles from the world of men’s sports in the latter part of 2022 provide long-term learning for the organisers and stakeholders of India’s most popular men’s sport, cricket. Reckon with them.

During the FIFA World Cup final, a rampant Argentinian side led by the talismanic Lionel Messi ran title-holders France ragged till the 80th minute. But two moments of genius from Kylian Mbappe triggered a set of events over the remaining minutes of the game that transformed a hitherto poor final into one that is arguably the finest ever played in the men’s game. Sure, Argentina won. But given what we saw, only a team like France could have had the firepower to equalise from a two-goal deficit in a World Cup final. Such acts of genius in team sports don’t occur without outstanding talent management and planning.

In November, the English men’s cricket team gave the Indian team a dressing down in the World T20 semi-final in Australia. India had fancied their chances after a Virat Kohli-inspired win in the first game against Pakistan. Later, they lost to the Proteas on a bouncy wicket and yet felt they were primed for the semi-final game against England – which itself had come through the skin of its teeth in the rounds.

By the semis, England had become a pack of lions ready for the kill. In the annals of Indian white ball cricket, the 10-wicket semi-final demolition at Adelaide has few comparisons. England went on to lift the trophy in the final against Pakistan.

But England did not stop there. They went to Pakistan for a full cricket tour almost immediately after winning the T20 World Cup. In the first Test, on a featherbed at Rawalpindi, after both teams had scored heavily, England did something one had seen from the great West Indian and Australian teams of the past. They threw Pakistan a challenge to chase a target when most teams wouldn’t have even thought of it. In so doing, they won the game, setting the foundation for their first-ever complete series win in Pakistan.

France’s success in football and England’s in cricket (now in almost all formats) have been dramatic over the last few years. But somewhere in the leadership hierarchy of the respective sport in their countries, there has been a clear target-setting, like winning a World Cup, harnessing the talent to achieve that, and stress on unselfish, fearless play. Long-term planning and deepening the local French football league have spawned a football team with the greatest depth in the sport. It was the intent, the coaching, and the leadership of their coach and former World Cup winner Didier Deschamps that got them there. Clearly, Mbappe’s brilliance in the final comes from such a place.

How do we explain England’s sudden rise? It was one of the worst-performing teams in the men’s one-day international World Cup in 2015, when its managers took a call. More youthfulness in the team, more carefree fearlessness at play, and risk-taking. A far cry from previous ‘play-it-safe’ English teams. From 2016 to 2019, when they won the ODI World Cup, their progress was there for all to see. They excelled in one form but struggled away from home in Tests. Again, a new coach like Brendon McCullum helped remove the fear of failure from his players’ minds to such an extent, they began spotting opportunities for wins where other teams saw none. In contrast, the Indian men’s team has played poorly since it has feared failure.