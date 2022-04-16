From a roar to a meow: Akhilesh Yadav's post-poll silence

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's sudden silence on serious political issues has left many wondering whether he was under threat or intimidation by the ruling dispensation, which has systematically left the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sword dangling over the entire Yadav clan's neck for over 15 years.

In 2007, the country's premier investigation agency registered a case of disproportionate assets against SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family members, including Akhilesh and his wife, Dimple Yadav. The court subsequently dropped the case against Dimple Yadav, but cases against others are still pending before a special CBI court in New Delhi.

The court, on April 2, asked the CBI to file its final affidavit in the case, which is now on the verge of being transferred to another special CBI court that deals exclusively with cases relating to MPs and MLAs.

Has the sudden revival of the proceedings in the case propelled Akhilesh Yadav to get drawn into his shell, where he had chosen to remain until he started campaigning for the recently concluded state Assembly elections?

There can be no denying that it was rather late in the day that he stepped out of his cocoon to take on the mighty BJP, against whom he was eventually able to put up a reasonably good fight. Even though he could not win the election, he managed to rise well above his 2017 score of just 47-seats to touch a tally of 111, besides another 14 won by his allies, the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP). The UP Assembly has 403 seats.

The results were undoubtedly far below his expectations, and it was understandable for him to take some time before getting over the shock of the electoral debacle. But even after more than a month of the results, he seemed to be not rising to the occasion on issues that ought to have charged him up.

His decision to quit his Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat (from where he had won in 2019) in favour of his newly won Karhal Vidhan sabha seat initially sent the signal that he was all set to actively play his role as the leader of the opposition. However, he has remained relatively dormant after that.

What has chagrined some of his peers is his silence on major issues concerning Muslims in general and his party's most prominent Muslim face Azam Khan, the veteran SP leader lodged in the Sitapur jail for more than two years, in particular. Azam Khan won the 2022 Assembly election from Rampur in absentia – a seat he has bagged in every election (except 1996) since 1980.

While Khan's close aide Fasahat Khan issued a press statement, questioning Akhilesh Yadav on his indifferent attitude towards the veteran, who has been a part of Mulayam Singh Yadav's founding team of the party. "Perhaps UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was correct when he said that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Azam Khan out of jail," was the aide's curt remark against Akhilesh Yadav.

What drew his ire against Akhilesh Yadav was that he had not cared to visit Azam Khan more than once during these two years. Fasahat Khan is said to have told a meeting of party workers in Rampur that the former chief minister had not made the desired effort to get Azam Khan bailed out in the 80 cases that were slapped against him and his son Abdullah by the Yogi Adityanath government. The son has won for the second time in succession from the Suar Assembly seat.

Close on the heels of Azam Khan's aide, another senior Muslim SP leader and Lok Sabha member, Shafiqur Rehman Burq, raised serious questions about the party's stand on issues related to the harassment and intimidation of Muslims during the BJP rule.

On his part, Akhilesh Yadav had chosen to maintain a studied silence on both occasions. What further irked many SP supporters was Akhilesh Yadav's visible apathy against the anti-Muslim vitriolic publicly aired by saffron-clad Baba Bajrang Muni in Khairabad town of Sitapur district. Even though the Baba had publicly issued a full-throated threat in front of a local mosque to kidnap and rape Muslim women and the UP police continued to look away for 11 days, the SP chief turned a blind eye to the whole episode.

His silence provoked several social activists to question Akhilesh Yadav's sincerity towards Muslims who had voted almost en-bloc for his party. "Muslims just refused to get carried away by all the anti-Akhilesh tirade launched by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who fielded his nominees on 100 of the state's 403 seats; more than 90 per cent of the Muslim vote went to the SP. Yet, he seems to be turning a deaf ear to various serious issues related to them," says social activist Tahira Hasan.

His supporters, however, come up with a flimsy argument that if Akhilesh Yadav were to raise issues related to atrocities against Muslims, the BJP would brand him a "Muslim leader", whereby he could lose his Hindu support base.

But what is even more noticeable is that even on other issues involving heinous crimes like the gangrape of a five-year-old girl in Ayodhya, the SP chief has not uttered a word. One month has passed since the outrage, and despite the government's failure to arrest only one of the three suspects so far, Akhilesh Yadav has shown complete indifference to the issue.

While keeping silent on such issues, worse is that he is not allowing any of his party spokespersons to speak on any television or YouTube channels. Asked why this ban on his party representatives to air the party's stand on different issues, a senior spokesman, who didn't want to be named, said: "The ban was clamped during the elections, and it continues even now, but no one knows why he took such a decision." As if to add insult to injury, he has made himself inaccessible to his party workers, so they are absolutely clueless about how long the ban will prevail.

It is said, wise men learn from the experience of others, fools from their own. But perhaps Akhilesh Yadav is in no mood to learn from the examples of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who did not waste a day after the conclusion of the respective elections in UP or Punjab. Neither does he seems to have imbibed from his father, SP founder and patriarch, Mulayam Singh Yadav, the skills to bounce back – just as the latter did with the instincts of a streetfighter and wrestler that enabled him to make political comebacks when to others the bout seemed done and dusted.

(Sharat Prashan is a journalist and author based in Lucknow)

