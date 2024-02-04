From Article 5AA to CAA

This provision enabling the return of those who had left India for Pakistan to claim Indian citizenship sparked furious reactions among certain members. Ambedkar admitted that no other article in the Constitution had given the Drafting Committee “such a headache” as this one. The communal feeling behind some of the interventions is hard to miss. P S Deshmukh, who wanted all Hindus and Sikhs and everywhere in the world to be automatically entitled to Indian citizenship, felt that these clauses had made India’s citizenship “cheap”. Jaspat Roy Kapoor considered 5AA obnoxious and said that anyone who once moved to Pakistan should not be allowed to take up Indian citizenship while returning, even while insisting that the bitterness that Partition caused should be forgotten soon.