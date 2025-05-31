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From courts to community: The global resurrection of Islam

From courts to community: The global resurrection of Islam

Alongside education came movements of mass mobilisation.
Devdutt Pattanaik
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 19:12 IST
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 19:12 IST
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