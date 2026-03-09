<p>As countries race to secure technological leadership in a rapidly transforming global economy, two terms dominate policy speeches, funding calls and startup pitches: 'deep science' and 'deep tech'. From India’s Rs 1 lakh crore RDI fund to DPIIT’s deep tech startup recognition, both phrases signal ambition. Yet they are often used interchangeably and rarely defined with precision.</p>.<p>For India, this is not a semantic issue but a strategic one. The country has a strong publicly funded research base, but translation into globally competitive technologies remains limited. Without conceptual clarity, funding priorities blur, incentives misalign, and expectations collide.</p>.<p>'Deep science' refers to fundamental, curiosity-driven research that advances knowledge frontiers in fields such as physics, chemistry, biology, materials science, and mathematics. It is marked by long time horizons, high uncertainty, and no immediate commerciality.

Historically, transformative technologies have sprung from such work. Thermodynamics enabled the steam engine. Semiconductor physics led to modern computing. Molecular biology underpins biotechnology. Quantum mechanics now drives quantum technologies. What is "deep" today may become standard tomorrow. 

Deep science produces potential, not products. Its outcomes are unpredictable and often realised decades later. Applying short-term performance metrics or forcing early commercialisation risks distorting incentives and discouraging risk-taking. 

Deep tech represents the commercialisation of scientifically deep breakthroughs into disruptive technologies. It is typically IP-intensive, R&D-heavy, and protected by high technical barriers. Examples include advanced diagnostics, clean energy systems, autonomous platforms, quantum computing, and next-generation manufacturing.</p>.<p>Recently, the INSA Policy Centre (CSTIP), CSIR–NIScPR, and the American Chemical Society brought together scientists, startup founders, policymakers, investors, and international stakeholders for a workshop to address confusion between deep science and deep tech. Clear definitions, participants argued, allow policymakers to fund curiosity-driven research without premature market pressure.

Led by Prof Ashutosh Sharma (INSA president), Geetha Vani Rayasam (CSIR–NIScPR director), Akhilesh Gupta (senior consultant, INSA), Brajesh Pandey (INSA, ED), and Deeksha Gupta (ACS director), discussions converged on a blunt assessment: India does not lack scientific capability. 

What it lacks is a robust system to convert deep scientific knowledge into scalable, market-validated technologies. At the core of this gap lies a need to distinguish clearly between deep science and deep tech.

Participants cautioned against a "translate or perish" culture. While translation is vital, rushing foundational science can compromise quality and long-term impact.

A key insight from the workshop was asymmetry: deep tech often emerges from deep science but not always. It may also arise from novel engineering or systems integration.</p>.<p>However, deep science does not originate from deep tech. And not all technology qualifies as deep tech. Incremental improvements, cost optimisations, or simple digitisation, however valuable, are not disruptive in the same sense. Recognising this distinction helps prevent the dilution of the term “deep” and ensures that truly transformative innovations receive appropriate support.</p>.<p>Even when strong science exists, translation often falters. Many promising ideas stall in the so-called “valley of death", not because the research is weak but because the ecosystem for lab-to-market transition is underdeveloped. Beyond technology readiness levels (TRLs), participants highlighted three critical dimensions:</p>.<p>Communication readiness: the ability to explain value to investors, regulators, and customers.</p>.<p>Manufacturing readiness: scalable production with quality and cost control.</p>.<p>Market readiness: validated demand, regulatory acceptance, and adoption pathways.</p>.<p>Despite years of dialogue, academia–industry integration remains limited. Public research institutions often operate separately from market realities. Embedded technology transfer officers are scarce, incentives for researchers to commercialise are weak, and IP frameworks can create uncertainty for private partners.</p>.<p>In high-impact sectors such as health, the potential for deep science–deep tech synergy is immense. Yet without institutional reform and policy coherence, such opportunities remain under-leveraged.</p>.<p>Global innovation leaders have built deliberate systems. In the United States, universities and national laboratories anchor deep tech ecosystems and support spinouts. Europe aligns deep science with societal missions. Australia has streamlined industry collaboration and IP governance. For India, the path forward requires a clear classification framework. Not all science must become deep tech. Nor should every new technology be labelled "deep". The real challenge is identifying which scientific advances are ready for translation and building systems that enable that journey.</p>.<p>India stands at a pivotal moment. Incremental progress will not secure leadership in next-generation industries. Deep tech, rooted in deep science, can power global solutions but only if definitions are sharpened, incentives aligned, and translation systems strengthened.</p>.<p>Clarity is not an academic luxury. It is the foundation of a credible innovation strategy.</p>.<p><em>(Krishna is with the American Chemical Society; Famida works at the INSA, and Kasturi with CSIR-NIScPR)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>