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From G20 Glory to COP33 Exit | India’s shrinking global role

From G20 Glory to COP33 Exit | India’s shrinking global role

India’s climate U‑turn highlights the gap between lofty rhetoric and harsh realities.
Subhash Chandra Garg
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 07:07 IST
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 07:07 IST
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