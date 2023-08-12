From gold pits to dust bowls

Mahesh Babu, a KGF local and friend, takes me back in time whenever we meet. Fondly, he gazes back and recounts the sight of workers pedalling their way to and from work. Navigating the road during rush hour was tricky as cyclists flooded the road. Serenity soon descended as the labourers reached their posts. Clad in boots, cowhide belts, and helmets, torches ablaze, they embarked on their shifts. Etched in his memory are visitors to the mine who descended in a cage that swayed precariously.