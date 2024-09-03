From headlines to hashtags | India’s bold shift to influencer diplomacy

Recently, in one of New Delhi’s most exclusive hotels, the Government of India hosted a dinner for over two dozen influencers flown in from the United Arab Emirates. A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official was overheard defending this move against criticism from a media guest questioning the use of taxpayer money. The government’s decision to enlist global social media influencers to tell the ‘India story’ is clearly not a hit with everyone, especially traditional media.
This strategy marks a significant departure from the MEA’s traditional approach, which relied on seasoned journalists to shape and share India’s narrative. Now, the focus is on influencers — individuals with large online followings who can captivate global audiences. Even though, as an image adviser, I’m aggressively invested in tomorrow’s media trends, I’m watching this transition with some trepidation. This initiative, led by the MEA’s external publicity division, has naturally received strong support from top officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his predecessor, Vinay Kwatra. Influencers from Sri Lanka and Nepal visited India earlier this year, and the group from the UAE is the latest.
The MEA’s approach is neither unique nor unexpected, as it mirrors broader government engagement with social media influencers, as seen in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent meeting with Indian influencers to discuss the Union Budget — a move that sparked debates online.
Influencer engagement is now central to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s communication strategy, but is it a wise move? Other governments, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, are also turning to social media creators to tap into their vast follower bases, which can reach millions. India’s influencer marketing industry is projected to cross $4.7 billion by 2026, while the global industry is expected to reach $47.80 billion by 2027. For governments aiming to connect with younger, tech-savvy populations, influencers offer an appealing alternative to traditional media, which can be bogged down by editorial standards and lengthy approval processes.
The MEA’s embrace of this trend reflects the changing ways people consume media today. Platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok have become the go-to sources for information, outpacing traditional newspapers and TV news. By partnering with influencers, the government can reach audiences where they’re most active, making the ‘India story’ more relatable, and accessible.
However, this strategy comes with its own set of challenges. Traditional media, despite its flaws, operates within a framework of accountability. Journalists are trained professionals; influencers are not. When the government interacts with journalists, there’s an expectation that the reporting will meet these standards, even if the coverage isn’t always favourable.
Influencers, in contrast, operate in a more unregulated environment, often prioritising personal brand and audience preferences over journalistic rigour. This raises concerns about the accuracy and reliability of the narratives they craft. That said, some former mainstream journalists have successfully transitioned to social media, gaining far more visibility with their videos and reels than they did through traditional media.
The shift towards influencer engagement also reflects broader changes in how information is shared and consumed. Traditional media outlets are struggling to maintain their influence as digital platforms democratise content creation. Today, anyone with a smartphone can become a content creator, and audiences increasingly prefer the raw, unfiltered perspectives offered by influencers over the polished reporting of mainstream media.
But this democratisation comes with trade-offs. While influencers can amplify the ‘India story’ to millions, their content may lack the depth and nuance that traditional journalism provides. There’s a significant difference between a 30-second Instagram reel and an in-depth investigative report. The government’s new strategy may prioritise reach over substance, risking sensationalised tales crafted to fit influencers’ personal brands or audience preferences.
The MEA must navigate the fine line between leveraging influencers’ reach and ensuring the authenticity of the information circulated. This requires a team that is swift, sharp, and sensitive to influencers’ egos, which can be prickly but are always susceptible to more money. At least two former heads of the MEA’s XP Division (which has had milestone successes and is tasked with managing India’s image abroad) ruefully regretted that adventurism was riskier than frisky influencers could be relied on.
The government’s embrace of influencer diplomacy is both innovative and risky. While it can engage a broader and more diverse audience, it could also lead to a loss of control and necessary nuance in shaping and sharing India’s narrative. The success of this approach will depend largely on the influencers chosen, and the content they produce. If the government can partner with influencers who are both popular and responsible, the benefits could be significant. But if the narrative is overshadowed by sensationalism or misinformation, the consequences could be harmful.
I recommend the MEA consider working with nano-influencers — those with fewer than 5,000 followers — who often achieve engagement rates as high as 18% on platforms like TikTok, compared to below 1% for traditional media advertisements. My experience with political communications and influencer-driven campaigns has shown that influencers can create genuine interactions with their audiences. However, this approach requires meticulous planning and considerable effort.
The MEA’s move represents a calculated risk, acknowledging that traditional communication methods may no longer suffice in a world dominated by social media. It’s a bold step into digital diplomacy, one that will require careful management to ensure that the ‘India story’ remains accurate and nuanced.
Dilip Cherian, founding partner of Perfect Relations, is a litigation landscaper and branding strategist.
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)