From headlines to hashtags | India’s bold shift to influencer diplomacy

Recently, in one of New Delhi’s most exclusive hotels, the Government of India hosted a dinner for over two dozen influencers flown in from the United Arab Emirates. A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official was overheard defending this move against criticism from a media guest questioning the use of taxpayer money. The government’s decision to enlist global social media influencers to tell the ‘India story’ is clearly not a hit with everyone, especially traditional media.

This strategy marks a significant departure from the MEA’s traditional approach, which relied on seasoned journalists to shape and share India’s narrative. Now, the focus is on influencers — individuals with large online followings who can captivate global audiences. Even though, as an image adviser, I’m aggressively invested in tomorrow’s media trends, I’m watching this transition with some trepidation. This initiative, led by the MEA’s external publicity division, has naturally received strong support from top officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his predecessor, Vinay Kwatra. Influencers from Sri Lanka and Nepal visited India earlier this year, and the group from the UAE is the latest.

The MEA’s approach is neither unique nor unexpected, as it mirrors broader government engagement with social media influencers, as seen in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent meeting with Indian influencers to discuss the Union Budget — a move that sparked debates online.

Influencer engagement is now central to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s communication strategy, but is it a wise move? Other governments, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, are also turning to social media creators to tap into their vast follower bases, which can reach millions. India’s influencer marketing industry is projected to cross $4.7 billion by 2026, while the global industry is expected to reach $47.80 billion by 2027. For governments aiming to connect with younger, tech-savvy populations, influencers offer an appealing alternative to traditional media, which can be bogged down by editorial standards and lengthy approval processes.

The MEA’s embrace of this trend reflects the changing ways people consume media today. Platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok have become the go-to sources for information, outpacing traditional newspapers and TV news. By partnering with influencers, the government can reach audiences where they’re most active, making the ‘India story’ more relatable, and accessible.

However, this strategy comes with its own set of challenges. Traditional media, despite its flaws, operates within a framework of accountability. Journalists are trained professionals; influencers are not. When the government interacts with journalists, there’s an expectation that the reporting will meet these standards, even if the coverage isn’t always favourable.

Influencers, in contrast, operate in a more unregulated environment, often prioritising personal brand and audience preferences over journalistic rigour. This raises concerns about the accuracy and reliability of the narratives they craft. That said, some former mainstream journalists have successfully transitioned to social media, gaining far more visibility with their videos and reels than they did through traditional media.