<p>What is the principle behind indulgence? We can never list out all the ways in which indulgence happens because one mind itself has infinite ways of indulgences. The list is endless; the principle is one. Indulgence means search for instant happiness. The senses do not wait. They seek pleasure now, not later. The eyes seek pleasing sights, the ears agreeable sounds, the tongue taste, the skin comfort, and the nose stimulation. </p><p>The objects vary endlessly, but the drive is singular: immediate gratification. Also, there is no fixed object for indulgence. The senses tend to seek indulgence by trying to maximise contact with objects in such a way that multiple senses are satisfied at once. More the number of senses engaged, greater is the pleasure experienced. When mind joins with its hopes and expectations it strengthens the indulgence. </p>.<p>Indulgence happens in three stages: the very perception or contact triggers; at the second level, when you are searching for that specific contact; and at the third ad deepest level, the mind imagines contact. This stage is the most dangerous. Here, effort becomes difficult. Knowledge prevents you from going to the third. Therefore, discipline must begin early.</p>.Overthinking and the psychology of peak performance.<p>Do not attempt control in your strongest weakness. The moment you think of restraining, you will start thinking about it more. The mind will resist and defeat you. Instead, begin where indulgence is weaker. Practise conscious withdrawal there. In the areas of higher intensity, have a timetable. Do not withdraw abruptly there.</p>.<p>The Indian calendar is a thoughtfully designed schedule for meaningful contact — aligning human life with nature. A disciplined rhythm of contact and abstinence is more effective than forceful denial. Restraint alone is incomplete; the mind must be given something higher —ideally, knowledge. Knowledge doesn’t mean the conclusions we draw; mind is greedy for conclusions, but knowledge means reflection. And reflection means the ability to question – How many times have I already done this (indulgence) and how many more times will I go on repeating it? Has it delivered what it has promised? When knowledge cannot be sustained, Karma Yoga should be brought into practise- shift from “What gives me happiness?” to “How can I contribute?” Between two indulgences, use this space for reflection or meaningful action. This is where transformation happens. In the initial stages, what works better for vast majority is more of action, less of knowledge. This effort to restrain and replace the indulgence of the senses is called tapas.</p> <p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>