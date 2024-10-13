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From indulgence to tapas

From indulgence to tapas

Indulgence happens in three stages: the very perception or contact triggers; at the second level, when you are searching for that specific contact; and at the third ad deepest level, the mind imagines contact.
R Eswaran
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:14 IST
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:14 IST
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