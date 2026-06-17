From mango season to frog season

<p>It was mango season, and the excitement in the air was palpable. It was time for the parcel to arrive from Vadakencherry.</p>.<p>Vadakencherry was where my aunt lived. It is a small village in Palakkad, Kerala. She was a farmer who, though old and single, cultivated her own land. She grew rice and maintained a wonderful vegetable and fruit garden around her house. Tamarind trees, coconut palms, gooseberry, plantain, mango and jackfruit trees were all found in her compound, besides, of course, seasonal vegetables.</p>.<p>We received parcels periodically from her, depending on the season. During the tamarind season it was tamarind; whenever they were available, raw bananas; then gooseberries, jackfruit and, of course, the most eagerly awaited of all, mangoes, during the mango season. </p>.<p>A system was followed for the parcel to reach us. It was packed in a gunny bag and loaded onto the bus coming to Bengaluru. We were sent the bus details, and we collected the parcel at the nearest bus stop. This has been going on for four or five years now, and the system has never failed. </p>.<p>This year, as usual, during mango season, the phone was abuzz. When was Aunty sending the mangoes? </p>.<p>One day, the eagerly awaited phone call came – the mangoes had been loaded onto the bus. We reached the bus stop and collected the gunny bag. The fragrance of mangoes wafted through it.</p>.Mango season: Recipes, memories that keep summer alive.<p>We brought the bag home and opened it immediately. To our shock, a frog jumped out! Croaking loudly, it began leaping around the drawing room. My three-year-old grandson was ecstatic and immediately gave a chase. It took us a few moments to react before we joined the hunt. It was my grandson who finally managed to catch it. He brought a bottle from somewhere and, miraculously, managed to place it over the hopping frog. <br>We heaved a sigh of relief and tried to extract the bottle from the boy, but <br>he would not give it up.</p>.<p>“It’s my friend,” he declared, promptly naming him Tommy. He placed the bottle beside him while going to bed, and the frog kept croaking and jumping through the night. We punched a couple of holes in the top to keep it alive. </p>.<p>Just then my aunt called. She seemed distraught. “Was there a frog in the parcel?”</p>.<p><strong>We were shocked! How did she know?</strong> </p>.<p>It turned out that the frog belonged to her granddaughter, Visalam. She had wanted to hide it from her brother and had tucked it in the gunny bag. Now she was crying for her frog.</p>.<p>This was an unexpected turn of events and we did not know how to handle it.</p>.<p>Finally, the matter was resolved by my aunt convincing her granddaughter that the frog was safe with us, and by convincing my grandson that it would be best to release it into the garden of our apartment complex, where it could play with its friends. </p>.<p>Everyday, when he goes downstairs, my grandson rushes to check on his ’friend’. And, quite miraculously, the frog does appear when he calls out to it! </p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>