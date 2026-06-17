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From mango season to frog season

From mango season to frog season

Everyday, my grandson rushes to check on his ‘friend’
Shyamala Mani Iyer
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 20:08 IST
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KeralaOpinionRight in the middleMangoes

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