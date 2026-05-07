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From Sankar-Ajan to Sankar-Madhab ‘only’: How BJP saffronised Assam

From Sankar-Ajan to Sankar-Madhab ‘only’: How BJP saffronised Assam

The BJP bagged 60 seats (out of a total of 126), while AGP and BPF candidates were elected in 14 and 12 constituencies, respectively.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 19:28 IST
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 19:28 IST
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