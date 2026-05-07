<p>'BJP can't penetrate much into Assamese society. Assam is a land of Sankar-Ajan,' a <em>bhakat</em>, or a resident monk in a satra, a Vaishnavite monastery at Majuli, the world's largest inhabited island and the centre of Neo-Vaishnavite culture in eastern Assam, told me just days before the Assembly elections in April 2016.</p>.<p>Sitting on a large wooden mechanised boat on the Brahmaputra (Majuli is an island in the mighty river), he was referring to Shrimanta Sankardeb, a saint who had propagated Neo-Vaishnavism through the satras across Assam with a focus on unity and secularism in the 15th and 16th centuries. The monk was also referring to Ajan Fakir or Ajan Peer, an Islamic saint, who landed about 200 years later in the 17th century. He had similarly united the Islams in Assam's Brahmaputra Valley and propagated secularism. </p>.<p>The monk then refused to accept the argument that the Narendra Modi wave had already crept into Assam following the BJP's landslide victory at the Centre in 2014. "Let them try," he sarcastically replied. </p>.Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 | Himanta Biswa Sarma to take oath as Assam CM for second term after May 11.<p>Days later, the BJP and its regional allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) stormed into power in Assam, riding on the "anti-infiltration" narrative against the 15-year-long Congress government led by Tarun Gogoi.</p><p>It was the BJP's first government with Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief minister, who got elected from Majuli. The party garnered over 50% of votes in Majuli, a constituency where until then secularism arguably dominated the voting behaviour. The BJP inducted Sonowal as he headed the All Assam Students' Union that had spearheaded the six-year-long Assam Agitation, or the anti-foreigners movement (1979-1985). </p>.<p>The BJP bagged 60 seats (out of a total of 126), while AGP and BPF candidates were elected in 14 and 12 constituencies, respectively. </p>.<p>The BJP attributed the maiden victory in Majuli and in the rest of Assam to the party's promise to address the "identity crisis" borne out of Assam's long problem of "illegal migration" from neighbouring Bangladesh. "People are fed up with Congress's Muslim appeasement policy," Sonowal, who had switched from AGP to BJP, had said after taking oath as the CM in 2016.</p>.<p>The BJP continued to better its tally in the elections, although the state's foreigners problem remained unresolved. The saffron party and its allies retained power in 2021 with 4% more votes, and on Monday, May 4, the NDA registered its best performance in Assam with 102 seats; the BJP alone bagged 82 seats, 22 more than its 2021 tally. During the campaigns, the BJP banked on its "anti-infiltrator" slogan to push its Hinduva ideology over Congress' secularism card.</p>.<p>The BJP, however, faced a major backlash in Assam in 2020, a year ahead of Assembly polls, after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed. The Act was considered by many as contrary to the BJP's "anti-infiltrator" brand, as it offers citizenship to non-Muslim "persecuted" migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan till 2014. </p><p>"Assam will never accept the post-1971 migrants, be they Hindus or Muslims," many, including the AASU, had thundered ahead of the 2021 polls. The 1971 cut-off was decided for the detection of foreigners only in Assam, as a culmination of the Assam Agitation. </p>.<p>Jittery over the violent protests and the outrage against the BJP, the Modi government excluded the tribal-dominated autonomous districts (under the Sixth Schedule) from the purview of the CAA. Parallelly, the BJP pushed the narrative that the post-1971 Hindus must be given citizenship to fight the perceived demographic threat posed by the "Bangladeshi Muslims". This helped the BJP retain the Hindu Bengali votes (key factors in at least 40 constituencies) and the pro-Hindutva Assamese voters. </p><p>The party, particularly Himanta Biswa Sarma, who switched from the Congress in 2015, at the same time insisted that Assamese Muslims (about 20 to 30 lakh) are with them. Sarma, who became the CM after the verdict in 2021, in fact, openly challenged the narrative that Assam is a land of Sankar-Ajan. </p><p>"This narrative was created during the Congress to match its pro-Bangladeshi stand just to win elections. We know Assam as a land of Sankardeb, Madhabdeb, and Damodardeb only," Sarma frequently said, mostly before elections. Madhabdeb and Damodardeb were two leading disciples of Sankardeb and carried forward the Neo-Vaishnavite Movement in Assam.</p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | All 'credible' Hindu leaders will join BJP in next five years: CM Himanta.<p>Sarma also changed names of places and important institutions, which reflected Islamic culture and ideology. The name of Karimganj, a Muslim-majority district in South Assam sharing a border with Bangladesh, was renamed Shri Bhumi in 2024, while the name of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, former President of India, who hailed from Assam, was removed from the name of a medical college in Barpeta, a Muslim-majority district, recently. </p>.<p>The delimitation exercise, which was carried out by the Election Commission only in Assam in 2023, provided a big push to the BJP's Hindutva ideology as the number of Muslim-dominant Assembly constituencies was reduced from 30-32 in the past to 22. </p><p>The number of seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes was increased from 16 to 19, while one more seat was reserved for the Scheduled Castes. The number of constituencies in the Bodoland Territorial Region, an autonomous council under the Sixth Schedule, was increased from 11 to 15, while one more was added in Karbi Anglong, another similar council. </p><p>In the Bengali-dominated Barak Valley, the number of Assembly seats was brought down to 13, from 15, thereby reducing the influence of the Muslim voters.</p>.<p>As the BJP continued to face questions over the CAA and its failure to meet its 2014 promise of solving Assam's vexed foreigners issue, Himanta Biswa Sarma intensified the eviction drive targeting the Bengali-speaking Muslims and also "pushed back" several such persons into Bangladesh, arguing that this was the only route left to them to tackle the foreigners problem. </p><p>"We can't formally deport the Bangladeshis due to several diplomatic hurdles and norms. So we are trying to create such an atmosphere here that forces the Bangladeshi Muslims to leave on their own," Sarma said in a television interview days before the poll results were announced on May 4.</p>.<p>The Sarma government also implemented several cash transfer schemes for the women, satras, and Vaishnavite monks, besides others. An eviction drive was carried out to clear land of the satras from the "Bangladeshi infiltrators", and the Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeb, was redeveloped in central Assam's Nagaon district, which has witnessed a rise in the population of Bengali-speaking Muslims in the past few decades. </p>.<p>The fallout of the calibrated delimitation as well as the "anti-infiltration" narrative targeting Congress was evident as the opposition party witnessed its worst performance with just 19 seats this time. Interestingly, 18 of the elected Congress MLAs are Muslims. The BJP did not field a Muslim candidate. </p>.<p>"The results once again prove that Congress is a party of the Bangladeshi Muslims only. People voted for the BJP due to the steps taken to ensure protection to the indigenous communities and the Sanatani Hindus against the threats posed by the Bangladeshi Miya Muslims." </p>.<p>Faced with the BJP's constant attack of being a "Miya party", the Congress manifesto, on the other hand, promised to establish a "Notun Bor Asom" (a new greater Assam) of unity and communal harmony. "Assam is a land of Sankar Ajan," Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi repeatedly tried to assert during the campaigns. But Sarma on Tuesday said the slogan turned disastrous for the Congress as it sought to assimilate the indigenous communities as well as the Sanatani Hindus with the "Bangladeshi Muslims". </p>.<p>Sarma on Tuesday said all "credible" Hindu leaders in Congress in Assam will join the BJP in the next five years, given the grand old party's shrinking support base among the Hindus.</p>