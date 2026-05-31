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From waste to worth, the mottainai way

From waste to worth, the mottainai way

At its core, mottainai is a philosophy of mindful living. It urges us to use resources fully, avoid excess, and recognise the life and effort embedded in everything we consume.
Jayanthi Chandrasekaran
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 20:11 IST
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