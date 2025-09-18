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FTA with EU tests India’s compliance

FTA with EU tests India’s compliance

To access full benefits, India must accelerate its sustainability push and protect MSMEs from regulatory costs
Krithika Ravishankar
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:34 IST
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:34 IST
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