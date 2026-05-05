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Fuel price hike | Can the government postpone the pain any longer?

Fuel price hike | Can the government postpone the pain any longer?

Shoving fuel under-recoveries under the carpet will have adverse consequences on government finances, raising its fiscal deficit
Subhash Chandra Garg
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 05:57 IST
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 05:57 IST
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