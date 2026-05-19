Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Fuel price hike | Rs 3.9 cannot make up for Modi government’s gross energy mismanagement

Fuel price hike | Rs 3.9 cannot make up for Modi government’s gross energy mismanagement

Ad-hoc measures will not solve the energy crisis; they will, instead, cripple government finances.
Subhash Chandra Garg
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 06:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsOpinionWest Asiafuel hikediesel pricespetrol price

Follow us on :

Follow Us