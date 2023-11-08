Futility of ‘Rozgar Melas’

The organisation and participation in such melas demand intensive preparation and coordination. The departments responsible for handing out appointment letters after the recruitment process are stretched thin, compromising their regular work. The selected candidates have to needlessly wait for weeks or months to receive their appointment letters in the next Rozgar Mela, when these letters could have been issued promptly after the selection process. This delay results in candidates losing a month’s salary and seniority; the wait adds to their anxiety. Many candidates, particularly those from remote areas, are forced to rush to physically attend a Rozgar Mela to collect their hard-earned appointment letter, which could have been easily sent via email. The recruitment cycle is already quite lengthy, so there is no need to further extend it by making people wait for their appointment offers at a Rozgar Mela.