Future-proofing India’s real estate

<p>India’s building boom is too big to ignore. The real estate sector accounts for nearly 8% of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gdp">GDP</a>, a large share of investment, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/employement">employment</a> and household savings, and is set to add more than two billion square feet over the next two decades.</p>.<p>It already drives more than a third of India’s energy use and accounts for a substantial portion of the country’s carbon profile. It is expected to grow from its current $0.3 trillion to around $1 trillion by 2030.</p>.<p>How this new space is delivered will shape the country’s environmental footprint, the reliability and risk profile of power, water and basic services, and, over time, the environmental and financial risk baked into balance sheets and how easily projects and portfolios can attract capital.</p>.<p>At its heart, real estate is about flows of materials, energy, water, and waste through buildings. Today, projects are still planned mainly to hit a price point and a deadline. What they will cost to run in a hotter, more volatile climate is often treated as tomorrow’s problem.</p>.<p>The result is not neutral. It is a stock of assets that lock in higher operating expenses, are more exposed to heat, flooding and service disruptions, and sit uneasily with tightening disclosure and ESG expectations.</p>.<p>A better way to see what is at stake is to think of real estate as part of a larger metabolism. Every project draws in cement, steel, glass, and other materials, and pushes out construction and demolition waste. Once occupied, it demands electricity and water every day.</p>.<p>At the city scale, these flows shape peak power demand, water stress, and the severity of local climate impacts. When buildings are inefficient, this metabolism runs hot: grids strain on summer evenings, utilities struggle to keep up, and any disruption hits harder because underlying demand is too high.</p>.<p>The next phase of the boom, therefore, cannot be judged only by how much is constructed, but by how each new building behaves inside this metabolism. Three shifts are central: how we build, how buildings perform, and how they connect to power systems.</p>.<p>The first shift starts at the site gate. Materials and construction practices are often treated as execution details, but they determine a significant part of the long-term footprint and risk profile. Construction heavy in cement, steel, and glass embeds emissions and future regulatory exposure before tenants move in.</p>.<p>Poorly handled sites generate dust and debris, trigger local anger, and invite crackdowns that developers cannot predict or price. Sloppy C&D waste management creates liabilities as landfills fill up, and dumping in wetlands and low-lying areas comes under scrutiny.</p>.<p>The second shift concerns what buildings do over the decades they are occupied. The distinction here is between assets that are “less bad” and assets that are genuinely high-performing. The latter are designed around clear outcomes in energy and water use – kilowatt-hours per square metre, litres per person per day, limits on peak load – rather than around a checklist of green features.</p>.<p>Super-efficient approaches – already being pursued by several Indian pioneers – use climate-responsive form and envelope to cut cooling demand, specify efficient systems and controls so that low consumption is built in, and design water systems to ease pressure on stressed municipal supply and groundwater.</p>.<p>This kind of design can reduce energy by 30-50% and water use by 20-30% compared to conventional buildings, without increasing overall project costs if timely choices are made.</p>.<p>Crucially, such approaches track how the building performs once occupied and treat those numbers as part of its identity, turning efficiency from a marketing claim into a measurable characteristic that can be compared, financed, and regulated.</p>.Nature and its wealth we choose to ignore.<p><strong>Early adoption matters</strong></p>.<p>The third shift is about how buildings and power systems see each other. India’s electricity mix is adding more renewables, which means greater variability and a premium on flexibility. A city full of heavy, leaky buildings demanding maximum cooling simultaneously is a recipe for higher system costs and more frequent stress events.</p>.<p>A city where large parts of the stock are efficient, mostly electric and designed to keep peaks under control is much easier and cheaper to serve with a cleaner grid. In that world, buildings are no longer just points of demand; they are easier partners for rooftop solar where it makes sense, for green power contracts where it does not, and for demand-response schemes that smooth out peaks.</p>.<p>So far, much of this adjustment has been framed as an obligation. That is one reason it is resisted. Yet policy and finance are steadily moving towards closer scrutiny of building performance, ESG disclosures, and climate risk. The real question for the sector is how well it prepares for this shift, and how early it chooses to align with it.</p>.<p>Moving early will allow firms to spread the cost of adaptation across a pipeline of projects, build internal capabilities, and demonstrate a credible record. Waiting until new standards and market norms are in place risks having to retrofit under time pressure, with fewer options and a higher chance of assets being marked down as laggards.</p>.<p>Managing the real-estate metabolism goes beyond environmental concern; it is about prudent risk management and long-term value protection. India will build an extraordinary amount of space in the next two decades. The sector can continue to add square footage that looks good on launch day, but becomes steadily harder to operate in a changing climate and regulatory landscape. Or it can use the same investment wave to create assets that are tuned to the emerging economy: lighter on systems, easier on cities, and more durable on balance sheets.</p>.<p><em>(Manish is Dean and Rahul Bajaj Chair, School of Governance, and Amir is Associate Dean, School of Systems and Infrastructure, Indian Institute for <br>Human Settlements [IIHS])</em></p>.<p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>