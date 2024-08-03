Gadkari is signalling that business as usual will not do

Every action has an equal and opposite reaction is a fundamental law of physics. It can also be applied to the arts and science of politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is realising it belatedly, after becoming prime minister for the third time with the Bharatiya Janata Party missing the majority mark and Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) becoming the key crutches.

Take the latest instance of Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari making a strong pitch for the removal of the GST on life insurance and medical policies for the greater good of the people, especially the elderly.

What has been unique in the demand is that it is virtually the first time a senior BJP leader or minister in the past 10 years played on the front foot, catching many unawares.

Gadkari’s late cut has the BJP top brass baffled amid growing fears about losing control over the organisation where dissent has been long suppressed. The internal dynamics in the BJP are changing with the failure of Modi to bring the majority for the third time and the Opposition turning buoyant.

Gadkari’s surprise move has come when the Union Budget has failed to cheer many sections of society, including the BJP’s traditional voters the middle class as well as the industry. The Opposition is seeing the Budget as a key instrument in fighting the BJP in the Assembly polls of Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Delhi.

Till the other day, the Cabinet and the entire BJP were content on calling themselves Narendra ‘Modi ke log’ and singing his paeans for the PM.

Gadkari’s letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is well-timed. It has come amid growing speculation that Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis could replace J P Nadda as the party chief. With the rise of Fadnavis in the politics of Maharashtra in the past decade, Gadkari has suffered an eclipse in the state BJP even though he is much senior to Fadnavis in politics and was the national party’s chief sometime back. The BJP has reduced Gadkari to just a leader from Nagpur.