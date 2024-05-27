Gains of accelerating net zero

First, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is the fifth largest in the world, having just passed the UK. India’s economy is projected to show strong annual growth of about 6% between now and 2047, resulting in a GDP of $26 trillion, which would be number three in the world at that time behind China and the US. To get there, India needs a few sectors of hyper-growth, and cleantech is one. Estimates show that by the mid-2030s, 20 million good-quality clean energy jobs will be created, replacing about 10 million fossil fuel jobs that will be lost. By pursuing net-zero acceleration, additional GDP growth of about 7 percent by 2032 and lasting effects of 3 percent until 2060 are projected.