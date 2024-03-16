Gaming | Breaking misconceptions and creating opportunities

Beyond tokenism

Meaningful partnerships, like those between gaming companies and organisations like Girls Who Code, are instrumental in fostering diversity. These initiatives provide educational programmes and mentorship opportunities, empowering individuals from underrepresented groups to pursue their dreams in the gaming industry. But simply opening doors isn't enough. True inclusivity requires moving beyond tokenism and implementing concrete policies that promote diversity at all levels.

From policy to practice

Beyond the campaigns and the foundations lies the crucial work of fostering diversity within the very walls of gaming companies. Only then can the industry truly tap into the boundless creativity and innovation that diversity promises.

Some policies to keep in mind while hiring talent are to: anonymise resumes to eliminate unconscious biases, diversify interview panels to ensure that the final decision on an applicant is based on a blend of opinions from a diverse group; and, train hiring managers to understand the importance and dynamics of a diverse workplace.

Facing the challenges

Despite progress, challenges persist, with systemic biases entrenched in education and corporate cultures. Yet, in a landscape where female consumers rival male counterparts, gaming stands poised to pioneer change. It holds the mantle to set an example, demonstrating how diversity catalyses innovation and propels success.

The gaming industry's journey towards diversity is not just a moral imperative; it is also a strategic imperative for business success. By embracing diversity, gaming companies tap into a wealth of talent, fuelling creativity and innovation.

As the industry evolves, its commitment to diversity becomes its north star. This ensures gaming transforms into a welcoming haven, where everyone plays, contributes, and thrives. This is not just about pixels on a screen; it's about fostering a sense of belonging in a shared digital world.

(Tanya Menon and Sachi Rastogi are Leaders, Communications and HR, Gamezop.)

