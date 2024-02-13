‘Garibi hatao’ as a numbers game

Even if the Covid impact is left aside, and even if the answer to both the questions on education results is a finding of “not deprived”, there is data to show that this may not amount to much. Given doubts on the quality of the school infrastructure, the availability and quality of teachers, and other issues plaguing the school system, it is clear that goals of schooling cannot be said to be met, and in fact are not met. This is amply clear from the Annual Status of Education Report Rural (“ASER 2023: Beyond Basics”).