Gaza's aid convoy 'massacre' shows how desperately we need a ceasefire

Finally, the IDF has released drone footage of ant-like crowds swarming the trucks, but it’s very difficult to understand how people died from these images. All we know for sure is that the IDF also says troops stationed behind the last aid truck opened fire on Palestinians who broke away and started moving toward their checkpoint, first with warning shots and then shooting at their legs. According to reports in Israeli media, the military has acknowledged that up to 10 people died as a direct result of IDF fire.

Whatever an investigation eventually finds, two things should happen now. The first is these deaths should be the imperative that drives Israel and Hamas to an immediate, if temporary cease-fire, providing time to ameliorate some of the conditions that now threaten hunger, disease and chaos. This could begin even before the thorny details of a hostages-for-prisoners swap are agreed.

A respite wouldn’t just be in the interests of the Palestinians but also of Israel, which has pledged to move hundreds of thousands of people from Rafah before it begins an offensive there. Those people cannot be moved without a pause to organise food and shelter, or we will see versions of Thursday’s tragedy play out on a much larger scale, with Israel carrying the can.

It isn’t just Israel, though, that needs to be put under pressure. Hamas responded to the convoy deaths with a statement warning that a cease-fire could now be derailed, because this must not be conducted “at the expense of the blood of our people.” This is a grotesque manipulation: Any pause in the shooting would save civilian lives. The statement should serve as a reminder that Hamas is every bit as responsible for the Palestinian death toll as the IDF. The group started this war on Oct 7 in a manner so savage that it was calculated to bring a maximalist response, and Hamas has treated civilians as human shields since.

The second conclusion for Israel to draw is it should pay attention to this week’s letter, signed by 55 British and American journalists, in which they ask for access to Gaza so they can do their jobs. All militaries like to control the flow of information from the battlefield, but most are much more open to embeds and other forms of media access than the IDF has been. Opening up carries risks, in that much of what Israel disputes might be confirmed. But it also brings opportunities: When falsely accused, perhaps about its role in Thursday’s alleged massacre, the IDF would be able to get independent voices to prove its case.

Media access may not seem important in a week when the Palestinian fatalities claimed by Gaza’s Hamas-run health authority have just passed 30,000, with an estimated two-thirds of those civilians. But more credible and reliable accounts of facts on the ground are vital, and would by no means always be to Israel’s detriment.