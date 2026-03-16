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Gen Z and regime change

Gen Z and regime change

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal have witnessed a generational shift in political participation.
Sanjay K Bhardwaj
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 23:02 IST
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 23:02 IST
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