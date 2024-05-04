Gen Z is frustrated because financial security seems elusive

So what are policymakers to do? The first task is for the Federal Reserve to finish the job on inflation so that, with time, policymakers can lower interest rates to more palatable levels. The pandemic and the ensuing inflation are the root causes of most of the trouble, and it’s imperative that our elected leaders give the Fed room to tame price volatility. That may seem obvious, but a recent story in the Wall Street Journal — citing unnamed sources — said that Donald Trump’s allies were “quietly drafting proposals” that could curb the Fed’s independence and may, in an extreme scenario, give the former president a role in interest rate policy. That sort of Fed politicization would destroy its credibility and seriously hurt its ability to achieve its goals, prolonging the suffering.

Second, President Joe Biden must keep pushing for near-term fixes to the housing affordability crisis. As Biden discussed in his State of the Union speech in March, the administration should encourage compassionate tax credits to first-time homebuyers (even in the face of an intransigent GOP). He should also use his pulpit to push for a rollback of nonsensical zoning practices to boost urban density, increase housing supply and keep a lid on prices. As I wrote at the time of Biden’s proposals, there are no easy solutions to a problem created by years of residential underbuilding and exacerbated by the pandemic’s unique market dynamics, but it’s imperative that our politicians at least try to mitigate the problem until market forces can help with the rest.

If those things happen, the situation is bound to improve. Stock market fortunes, of course, can change in the blink of an eye. A drop in mortgage rates and a streak of targeted housing construction could turn things around for would-be buyers. And odds are that the labor market won’t stay in this strange state for an extended period of time. But at the moment, it clearly feels like the economy isn’t working for some Americans — especially the young — and acknowledging as much is the first step to assuaging their suffering. Beyond that, we have to seek ways to mitigate the problems and avoid making the situation worse.