Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
‘Gen Z voters are not just a force, but are influencing others too’

‘Gen Z voters are not just a force, but are influencing others too’

Praveen Chakravarthy, head of the Congress party’s data unit, in conversation with Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 20:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanoramavotersGen ZPraveen ChakravartyTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us