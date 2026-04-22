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Gender gap in Parliament is a political choice

Gender gap in Parliament is a political choice

Without enforceable mechanisms to alter political parties’ behaviour, women's reservation may remain a deferred ideal
Shubham Airi
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:04 IST
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:04 IST
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