Gender matters: BNS misses femicide that hides behind homicide 

The invisibilized increase in gendered murders is often not reflected in the National Crime Records Bureau data. Prof Nishi Mitra vom Berg notes that this is due to the current system of collecting and classifying data related to crimes against women. Under the present system, the crime bulletin of India’s crimes against women lacks sufficient disaggregation to reflect the specific context of the crime. The context is important here to ascertain the number of women dying or being murdered as a result of gender-based violence. It is pertinent to define crime in the cultural context of India. In India, the forms include, but are not limited to, honour crimes, dowry deaths, female foeticide, infanticide, intimate and non-intimate partner violence, etc. This points us to a catena of crimes falling under the umbrella of femicide, which nevertheless fall under the broad heading of regular homicides, thereby ignoring the specific misogynist context such crimes are committed in. For example, honour killings that are motivated by gender subjugation are tried as regular homicides in the absence of legislation penalising such crimes. Similarly, rising instances of copycat murders after the Shradha Walker case, which can at best be tried as a rarest of rare cases under the prevailing system, have become regular occurrences, thereby losing the rarity of the case. In such instances, femicide as a category of murder becomes necessary.