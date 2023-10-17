Geostrategic chess over Nepal

New Delhi would also be wary of Beijing’s latest initiatives: the Global Security Initiative (GSI), the Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI), and the Global Development Initiative (GDI). Mindful perhaps of Indian security interests, Kathmandu has not joined either the GSI, seen as an attempt by Beijing to forge its own security architecture, or the GCI. However, Beijing managed to nudge Nepal into backing the GDI with a joint statement, stating that Nepal supports it and “will consider” joining it. But this can only be seen as a face-saver at best for Beijing, as Kathmandu has not made a commitment to join it.