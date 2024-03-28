Germany is Europe’s sick man, but others are coughing

What’s given Giorgetti indigestion is not so much the growth but the hit to public finances — it’s a tax credit, after all — which is why the superbonus is being pared back after contributing to a budget deficit of 7.2 per cent last year. And without it, Bloomberg Economics expects growth momentum to keep losing steam, as the above chart shows. “The economic benefits are in the past, while the fiscal cost is in the future,” says HSBC Holdings Plc economist Fabio Balboni.

It’s not all doom and gloom: There are signs of better consumer confidence and stronger wages, and financial markets aren’t yet putting pressure on Italian debt. The expectation that interest rates have peaked, combined with the retreat of inflation, is seeing recession bets fall.

But the bottom line is that Italy is still more likely to slow than outperform this year, adding to European officials’ alarm over the long-term gap opening between Europe and the US economy, which is due to grow 2 per cent this year. Enrico Letta, a former Italian prime minister who’s been drafted by Brussels to write a report on the future of the European single market, last week sounded the alarm on this issue. Investor talk of a soft landing will mean little in a higher-debt, higher-inflation Europe that can’t deliver greater growth.