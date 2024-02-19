Get apes to help with afforestation

India has many endemic primates, which means they are found only in India, like the Lion-tailed Macaque and Nilgiri Langur in the western Ghats and the Hoolock Gibbon, the only ape in India in northeast India. And many of them are listed as endangered, meaning they are likely to face extinction soon. Unlike the projects Tiger and Elephant, there are no conservation programmes targeted at primates. But the current restoration initiatives by the government provide an opportunity to do so. India has committed to restoring about 26 million hectares of degraded land and forest by 2030.