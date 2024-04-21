Get it on!

Another demand is one of relaxation with respect to the fee payment policy. Currently, if a student fails to pay their enrollment fees in time, there is a swift blocking of their access to academic facilities -- they also need to pay hefty late fee. Given that Ashoka is a non-profit, negotiating some kind of solution over this would hardly be difficult. Indeed, the above demands are so readily addressable that one wonders why the students needed to undertake their dharna in the first place. The university administration, however, seems too bothered by the methods to be focused on the content.