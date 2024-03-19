Getaways and homestays

Modern-day travel, with traffic pile-ups on highways and wild elephants and leopards crossing the road, made their toes curl with fear. One reads every morning of road accidents taking innocent lives, freak mishaps that set one’s nerves on edge. So it was with great relief that this middle-aged couple had returned intact after facing only minor challenges like stone-cold tea served at wayside dhabas and mosquito-ridden sleepless nights at home stays. All’s well that ends well, sighed the gentleman happily. The best part of travel, said the gentleman, is when you are back home, rocking in your chair, and looking back on the highs and lows of your vacation. Yes, it was nice—the drive through the forest and the freedom from your daily hang-ups—but the nicest thing is to be back home, safe and sound—well, er, to your daily routine.