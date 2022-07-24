Getting science right

Which is the second-best science university in India?

A lot of people -- and not only in Bengaluru -- know that IISc is tops, but which institution is next? And can you name three more universities that are also really good at science? Similarly, how many companies can we think of that build science-based products at scale? Where can innovators turn to for large capital projects in science? Are there philanthropies focused on supporting scientific research? Having to think quite a bit about answers to such questions is answer enough.

Around the world, governments have been major drivers of scientific development, backing large goals with significant budgets. We’re not anywhere close to that. While there are regular increases in allocations for research, these are from a very low base, so big percentage hikes don’t mean much. The money we need to be spending is two to three orders of magnitude higher, to create a science-literate workforce and to push the frontiers of knowledge in different fields.

In addition to spending too little, there are other mistakes in government funding for science. First, the allocations of money for projects tend to focus on a large number of small efforts, rather than a few large ones. The experience of other countries suggests this is misplaced. Their big goals that were very well funded have sustained long careers in science for lots of people in labs with cutting-edge equipment.

We’re also missing another forest for the trees, in many disciplines. Talented researchers can find jobs around the world that pay well. But the government expects costs to conform to its salary structures for the bureaucracy. That’s impractical. The market for skills has a wide range, which reflects the different realities in each sector of work. There’s no reason why a Joint Secretary’s salary should be a peg for scientists.

The government has also stifled the emergence of scientific capability outside its own institutions, even when those places didn’t seem adequate to do the job. The experience last year with Covid was stark. There is so much that could have been done with private research and analysis of data. But a combination of mistaken thinking -- only the government is trustworthy, and whatever the government does is adequate -- made things a lot worse than they should have been.

Support for science in the private sector is also poor. Professional courses have been flogged to the masses by numerous institutions, but those have invariably preferred ‘engineering’ to science. I put that within quotes because a lot of them don’t even do that right -- they’re mostly issuing certificates and collecting a fee to do that. The newer universities vying to dislodge the old ones from the podium are mostly focused on ‘liberal’ education -- more stuff within quotes.

Private philanthropies contain another pool of money, and in some countries, there is support from these. But there isn’t much of that here. Philanthropists still prefer NGO-ish projects that address basic deficits in human development, rather than take up anything that is game-changing. The fact that this hasn’t moved the needle much in the last 25 years doesn’t seem to nudge them into a different thought. And this is also becoming the norm for CSR funds -- same people, same methods. And the same results.

Unless we crack all this, India will not catch up with the leading nations in science research. We’ll also continue to be followers in the application of new knowledge. As things stand, new scientific discoveries take place somewhere in the world, applications based on them are developed abroad first, then those are deployed in developed foreign markets, and only after that, a few companies start to think about markets elsewhere, including India. This will leave us as a follower economy forever.

Our education system, too, is geared to the applied space. Our most celebrated institutions are known for the quality of students in their professional and undergraduate programmes, and not so much for the research by their faculty in globally competitive fields. There are, of course, some researchers who do excellent foundational work in the country, but they aren’t even a hundredth of the number we need. Taught mostly by teachers rather than researchers, bright students end up being steered quickly into the workforce, rather than continue their education.

There’s a lot to fix. Plus, the pace of knowledge development is accelerating, and what we don’t do today will be even harder to do in the future.