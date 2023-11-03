Getting to the high table on space affairs

While the success of Chandrayaan-3 has given impetus to India’s space ambitions, structural constraints continue to hamper India’s space ambitions and may potentially affect India-US space collaboration in the wake of the Artemis Accords. Concerns remain over providing an amicable regulatory environment for public-private partnerships to emerge in the space sector. India will also have to navigate the complex International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) on the US domestic side. ITAR includes a set of export control regulations that protect US security interests in different sectors, including space. The United Sates Munitions List (USML) designates 21 categories, articles and data as sensitive -- considering them “defence items”. Within the space domain, export of communication, remote sensing, navigation and multi-mission satellites as well as ground stations for telemetry, spacecrafts, launchers and propellants will come under the scanner. Getting US congressional consent will be necessary for technology transfers as well.