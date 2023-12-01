Gigantic gate crasher

Locals usually scare off elephants that raid their painstakingly cultivated vegetable gardens by banging tins and raising a ruckus. However, being isolated and knowing the unpredictability of wild pachyderms all too well, we ruled out such ‘heroics’ and remained passive spectators. As dusk set in, Oosikomban casually opened a garden tap to slake his thirst—he’s apparently used to doing this as some local elephants are—and then, to our surprise, turned it off as well—which intruding pachyderms never do. A further surprise awaited us. Gently opening the rear gate with his trunk, he exited our compound, pulling the gate shut behind him—in sharp contrast to other departing elephants who invariably kick down the gate.