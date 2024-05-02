Give the dog its due

I felt immense relief, almost like a soldier returning from war. I proudly shared this experience with my friends at the masjid. One of them, boasting about his thoughtfulness, suggested carrying a cane for protection, just like he did. My dear, they are not like the caged circus lions or tigers, I said to myself, who can be tamed with a cane in the hand of the ringmaster; these are stray dogs. Before I could scourge, the entire pack would pounce on me and tear me to pieces.