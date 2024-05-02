Give the dog its due

Every morning, I go to the masjid for prayer when it is still dark. Typically, I find two to three stray dogs in the corner of my lane, which leads to the main road. It’s their practice to bark and growl at me defensively. As I pass by, they usually quiet down. This routine continued until a few days ago.
One fine morning, as I approached the spot where these dogs usually gather, I saw a pack of twelve to thirteen new dogs joining the ones already there. They started barking and growling as they saw me, slowly advancing towards me. Sensing danger, I carefully retreated and entered the compound of a house nearby, closing the gate behind me for safety. Some of them leaped around aggressively, perhaps to frighten me. After a while, they moved away and settled down. Relieved and mustering confidence, I continued to the main road and escaped.
I felt immense relief, almost like a soldier returning from war. I proudly shared this experience with my friends at the masjid. One of them, boasting about his thoughtfulness, suggested carrying a cane for protection, just like he did. My dear, they are not like the caged circus lions or tigers, I said to myself, who can be tamed with a cane in the hand of the ringmaster; these are stray dogs. Before I could scourge, the entire pack would pounce on me and tear me to pieces.
As the sun rose higher, I found the dogs resting peacefully. Although they looked frightening, they were surprisingly gentle and sober on my way back. Later that day, while shopping at a nearby store, instead of change, I was offered chocolate. I opted for a small packet of biscuits instead and threw the biscuits at the dogs from a safe distance. Hesitantly, three of them crept slowly towards the biscuits. Licking their lips after eating, they went back to sleep.
The next morning, with some confidence, I stepped out and approached the dogs. As I got closer to the lot, many of them sniffed the ground and slowly approached me. I was both confident and apprehensive. I was a little scared and took measured steps slowly. Thank God, nothing untoward happened. The majority of them were wagging their tails and growling at the same time, perhaps wishing me a good day.
It seemed like my trick of the ‘treat’ had worked. Thereafter, I made it a habit to buy a packet of biscuits or buns; it helps to pay the devil its due.
Even to this day, I shudder when I think of the dreadful morning I was almost attacked.