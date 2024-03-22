Giving Elon Musk the Ruth Bader Ginsberg award is a joke

By Sarah Green Carmichael

It’s now abundantly clear that the foundation responsible for administering an award named for Ruth Bader Ginsberg (RBG) did not understand the assignment.

What’s much less clear is what the heck the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation was thinking when it transformed the award, established with the late Supreme Court justice to honor “women of leadership,” into a co-ed event honoring a single woman (Martha Stewart) and four men. And not just four random men, but these four dudes: Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch, Michael Milken and Sylvester Stallone. The backlash was swift and furious. The awards ceremony has been canceled.

There’s been a lot of debate since RBG’s passing about the value of single-sex spaces— whether they are prizes or investment funds. But the fracas over the Ginsberg award shows one reason we still need them: If you open women-only spaces to men, less-qualified men can too easily supplant exceptional women.

That may come as a surprise to the Opperman foundation, which trumpeted “EQUALITY” (yes, in all caps) in its defensive response. Some have noted that Ginsberg was particularly excited to have Stallone involved with the award in earlier stages.