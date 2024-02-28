Giving is living

My mother, uninterested in recognition, generously helped those in need. When she heard a poor lady at the gate asking for food, money, or clothes, she would not only feed her but also give her thambula, which included a fruit, betel leaf, arecanut, dakshine (money), and a silk saree.

Her response to all our questioning looks, was simple: "I have enough and more; giving away one saree won't make a difference to my life." She wouldn’t boast about it to others, and her selfless love returned to her twofold. Meanwhile, my dad, without expecting anything, shared his knowledge of stage management and make-up with countless youngsters, leaving a lasting impression on them. Even today, they remember him when I go to shoot on many sets.