Global sovereign credit rating needs an Indian lens

The process will take time, but it is well worth the effort. Obviously, for this to emerge as a credible alternative, key parameters like economic structure, fiscal strength, external linkages, monetary and financial stability, institutions, and quality of governance will have to be examined. It should be data-driven, with subjectivity kept to a minimum. The focus should be on actual risk rather than perceptions of risk, which can be misleading. Hence, the process must be robust and transparent. There must be close engagement with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian Development Bank, and other financial institutions. Ultimately, they must be convinced that the process leading to a sovereign credit rating is such that it gives them confidence to lend money at low cost to sovereign nations—not merely to repay loans but to help them rebuild capacity and become economically stable.