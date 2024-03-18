Glow the lamp within

When there are career choices to be made, when there is a toss up between passion and paycheque, when we need to exercise our choices for relationships that would lead us to joy and fulfilment, we may have to march to the rhythm of our own beat. All art, all discovery and intuition, all lifes memorable journeys of great men and women, are a connection with the Divine and a destiny beyond visible horizons. Therefore we need to cock a snook at conventional wisdom when necessary and forge out on our own and in the words of the historian Hugh Mcleod, “The only way to get approval is not to need it.” Not just received wisdom, not mere conformity, what is important is to question it, to be imaginative, to think different and

be oneself.