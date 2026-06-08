Go beyond Bengaluru, tap Kalyana Karnataka

<p>There are many theories about why some regions develop while others remain behind for generations. Many factors, including geography, institutions, human capital, and history, determine the development level of any region. While coastal regions often had advantages because trade routes, ports, and investment naturally flowed towards them and development has a natural pull, regions such as Kalyana Karnataka, which are landlocked and historically neglected, require political will and determined leadership and long-term public investment to unlock their potential.</p>.<p>I have spent years in Raichur and Yadgiri, first as deputy commissioner and now as a member of Parliament. What strikes me is the deep sense of hope that still exists in people of this region—visible in conversations with young people, in families that continue to invest in education despite hardship, and in workers who believe their children can build a different future. They believe change is possible. That belief is itself a public resource, and governments that fail to respond to it eventually lose something very difficult to recover.</p>.<p>The guarantee schemes introduced by the Karnataka government gave families a necessary safety net during a period of economic stress and uncertainty. These programmes are protecting vulnerable households and have restored dignity to many who were struggling. But communities also need opportunity, mobility, and economic direction. People want to see a future being built around them. They want to believe that their children will have more choices than they did.</p>.<p>The central government has made its priorities visible through the regions where it has concentrated investment. The national infrastructure spending has largely flowed into large cities, coastal corridors, industrial clusters, ports, expressways, and logistics networks that were already economically connected and politically visible. </p>.<p>The state government, on the other hand, has focused on reducing educational gaps, expanding irrigation, and supporting industrial development in backward districts. These interventions were necessary and important. The next stage now requires strategic infrastructure that can create employment at scale and strengthen the state economy beyond Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Bengaluru is an extraordinary city and remains the economic engine of Karnataka. Its growth must continue and its infrastructure must be strengthened. But an economy that depends too heavily on one city becomes vulnerable. This is evident now, more than ever, through the global economic shocks currently being felt. Karnataka requires more than one engine of growth. Can a backward region such as Kalyana Karnataka, be a growth engine? </p>.<p>Kalyana Karnataka possesses enormous, untapped advantages. Raichur, for example, is located roughly 180 kilometres from Hyderabad, one of the largest and fastest-growing urban markets in India. Yet the region still lacks modern freight systems, integrated cold storage networks, and logistics infrastructure capable of connecting farmers, producers, and workers to that nearby market efficiently. </p>.<p>Kalyana Karnataka cannot be viewed merely as an administrative unit that requires periodic interventions. It must be recognised as a region of significant economic potential, strategic geographic importance, and millions of citizens whose aspirations deserve a place at the centre of Karnataka’s development story. For far too long, people across the region have waited to hear a clear and credible commitment that their future matters, that their talent will be matched by opportunity, and that there is a serious long-term vision for the region’s transformation.</p>.<p>The Congress government earned credibility by protecting vulnerable families through the guaranteed programmes. The next chapter must focus on economic transformation, regional ambition, and long-term investment in districts that have historically remained outside the centre of economic planning. </p>.<p>With D K Shivakumar assuming office as chief minister, there is a renewed sense of possibility. Few leaders in Karnataka’s contemporary politics have demonstrated the organisational ability, determination, and executional focus that he has consistently brought to public life. It is this combination of political acumen and developmental instinct that gives rise to optimism at this pivotal juncture.</p>.<p>The choices the new chief minister makes now will shape Karnataka’s economic geography for generations. A bold commitment to strengthen Kalyana Karnataka’s strategic infrastructure would send a powerful message that growth, investment, and opportunity are meant to reach every corner of the state. In doing so, the chief minister can leave behind a defining legacy: a Karnataka whose growth is not only faster but also broader, balanced, and more equitable than ever before.</p>.<p>(The writer is a retired IAS officer and Congress Lok Sabha member from Raichur)</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>