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Go beyond Bengaluru, tap Kalyana Karnataka

Go beyond Bengaluru, tap Kalyana Karnataka

A bold commitment to strengthen Kalyana Karnataka’s strategic infrastructure would send a powerful message that growth, investment, and opportunity are meant to reach every corner of the state.
G Kumar Naik
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 00:32 IST
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