Go beyond GHGs to clean air faster

Mitigation strategies for GHGs and SLCPs are complementary, not mutually exclusive. By reducing both emissions, we can tackle the dual challenge of global climate change and local air pollution. In this context, the Global Methane Pledge (GMP), a joint agreement by the European Union and the US, aims to cut global methane emissions by 30% by 2030. The pledge was launched in Glasgow during COP26 in 2021. At COP28 in Dubai in 2023, GMP partners announced over $1 billion in new grant funding for methane action. These efforts signify a crucial step towards mitigating methane emissions and addressing climate change. It is believed that if globally implemented, some of the control measures can significantly reduce emissions from SLCPs. Reducing methane, one of the primary precursors, is the principal strategy. However, methane emissions from agricultural practices are a prominent concern where farming is a significant livelihood.