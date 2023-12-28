Go beyond profits to save the planet

A recent article in DH, ‘Soil as carbon sink’ (Dec 20), asserted that policymakers should capitalise on shifting agri-paradigms to move towards carbon-focused soil health. In the article, the writer maintains that policymakers must capitalise on shifting agri-paradigms to move towards carbon-focused soil health. I would like to corroborate what he has written and make my suggestions regarding the policies as well as the attitude the present situation demands in the interest of sustainability and equity. Here are a few points on how to transition to a system that exploits neither people nor the rest of nature. Henceforth, the word nature is used to mean the rest of nature because we are part of it.
Given our profit-driven economy, where the exploitation of both people and nature is profitable, there must be policies that restrain profit-seeking. This requires banning or imposing sufficiently high penal taxes on the use of mined resources, carbon emissions, and any activity adversely affecting the environment.
Scientists have identified nine parameters called Planetary Boundaries that need monitoring. Climate change is just one of them, nearly reaching a tipping point. Parameters already beyond safe limits include loss of biodiversity, biogeochemical flows of nitrogen and phosphorus due to the excessive use of artificial fertilisers, novel chemical entities produced by industries, and land-use change. Atmospheric aerosol loading and freshwater use exceed safe limits in many parts of the world. Ocean acidification threatens marine species with shells and coral reefs. The only parameter with technology solving the problem is damage to the stratospheric ozone layer. The reason why technology and all the CoP summits fail to solve our problems is that
we are prisoners of an economic system demanding perpetual growth.
As Sudhi Sheshadri has rightly said, fertiliser subsidies must be replaced with compensation to farmers for providing ecosystem services. They should be paid not just for the food they produce but also for increasing soil carbon content, net primary productivity (NPP), and biodiversity on farmland. I admit that calculating its quantum will be complicated, but it is necessary to say it. One can start with a simple formula that can be fine-tuned later.
Second, the compensation must be paid not just to landowners but also to farm workers. We must demand only usufruct rights to land, though it may not be immediately accepted. Land-use planning must consider a micro-watershed as a unit. In each such unit or a few units taken together, farming should be done by collectives. We need to train an army of trainers to train people in agroecology. Since we are in an emergency, this work of building food security and eco-restitution must not only be economically rewarding but also have prestige in our society.
The revenue generated from penal taxes must be used to compensate anyone carrying out activities that rebuild ecosystem services. This will lead to a shrinking of the money economy and a fairer distribution of wealth.
Of course, the countries that emitted most in the past morally owe us compensation. Even while demanding it, it is in our own interest to value ecosystem services more than money. Our need for money will decrease when many goods and services are available for free in our environment. India is among the countries with the highest Human Appropriated Net Primary Productivity (HANPP) expressed as a percentage of the NPP. Its ecological footprint is about 2.7 times its biocapacity. We should transform our land use so that our ecosystem also provides raw materials for products for which we have come to depend on petroleum-based raw materials.
Mining must not be for profit. It must be entirely in the hands of the government. It must not be for feeding our consumption but for building the infrastructure for a sustainable system.
The wealth accumulated by the very rich cannot be distributed in a gradual manner. There must be an upper limit on economic assets as well as a wealth tax. These demands will not be accepted by governments. They will be strongly opposed by corporations, the rich, and their think tanks. Even people are not ready for this kind of change.
We must understand that we must work for collective security rather than individual security. The awareness that we are part of a society and that humanity is part of nature must inform all our choices. Admittedly, there is a cultural inertia that needs to be overcome to achieve this.
There is a faint chance of avoiding a catastrophic collapse only if a large number of people actually take part in eco-restitution and in educating the people to build support for the necessary policies. These demands may seem outlandish, but they stand to reason. Is there an alternative?
(The writer, a chemical engineer who previously taught at NITK, Surathkal, is a farmer)