Go beyond profits to save the planet

Of course, the countries that emitted most in the past morally owe us compensation. Even while demanding it, it is in our own interest to value ecosystem services more than money. Our need for money will decrease when many goods and services are available for free in our environment. India is among the countries with the highest Human Appropriated Net Primary Productivity (HANPP) expressed as a percentage of the NPP. Its ecological footprint is about 2.7 times its biocapacity. We should transform our land use so that our ecosystem also provides raw materials for products for which we have come to depend on petroleum-based raw materials.