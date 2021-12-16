Goa polls: Turncoat haven makes for a cynical voter

As you drive out of Goa's Dabolim International Airport, the first thing that hits you in the eye are giant hoardings bearing the smiling face of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, Mamata Banerjee. All along the road, they crop up at regular intervals — sometimes two of them side by side — looming over the vast open spaces that await construction and development. 'Don Fulancho Kaal Goenchi Navi Sakal', shouts the slogan in suitably outsized typeface, promising a new dawn for Goa. The TMC is contesting in all 40 seats in Goa's Assembly elections early next year, and the overwhelming number of the party's hoardings, posters and buntings everywhere leaves one in no doubt that Banerjee is deadly serious about making her mark in this coastal state far from her home turf in West Bengal.

This week the Bengal Chief Minister made her second campaign trip to Goa, stitched up an alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), a regional outfit that now has just one MLA in the state legislature (two others had switched to the BJP earlier), and also got the Nationalist Congress Party's lone representative, Churchill Alemao, to join her party. She has been waxing eloquent about opposition unity under the TMC's leadership, mopping up disaffected Congress leaders and workers, reiterating her secular pitch that TMC stands for "temple, mosque, church", and is clearly positioning herself as the fittest to take on the BJP, which has governed the state for the last 10 years.

But how seriously are the people of Goa taking her and the TMC? Or, for that matter, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)? The AAP, which contested the elections in Goa in 2017 and failed to win any seat, has again thrown its hat into the ring, portraying itself as the state's great white hope amidst "corrupt" and jaded legacy parties like the Congress and the BJP. Both the TMC and the AAP sense that there is anger against the BJP-led state government, both know that the Congress is in shambles (reduced to three MLAs now, down from 17), and both are riding on the belief that they can be the 'alternative' that Goans may be looking for.

Talk to the locals, though, and you are in for a surprise. Yes, there is anger on the street against the BJP, its governance, or the lack thereof. But ask who will win in 2022, and the unanimous view is — the BJP. It is pointless voting for anyone else, they say — much less to outsiders like the TMC or AAP, which do not yet have any local standing — simply because, even if you do, whoever is elected will make their way to the BJP and the party will end up forming the government.

This sort of resignation, of numb acceptance that one's vote and intent does not matter, that one is powerless to influence the outcome of the elections — because who gets to govern will be decided only by the grand game between vast amounts of money and limitless greed — points to disturbing corrosion of faith in the democratic process of elections. And, mind you, this key democratic institution is not being dismantled by brute force or diktat. It is being gnawed away from within, so the people themselves cease to value it and cease to see it as something that gives them power and agency.

Goa has been a witness to its elected representatives blithely subverting the will of the people and making deals with the BJP, the party with the richest war chest and the ability to make offers that MLAs cannot refuse. In the last Assembly elections in 2017, Goa's electoral verdict was clearly anti-BJP: the party won 13 seats, while the Congress won 17, the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the MGP and the independents won three seats each, and the NCP won one seat. In other words, 27 out of the 40 seats went to non-BJP parties.

However, while the Congress dithered and squabbled, the BJP moved swiftly and secured the support of the GFP and the MGP (even though both had contested on a strong anti-BJP plank) as well as the independents and succeeded in forming the government. Subsequently, 12 Congress MLAs joined the BJP. This week, Ravi Naik, another Congress MLA, jumped into the arms of the BJP, and there are indications that one more may do the same. That will bring the Congress down to just two members in the Goa legislature. Given this scenario, you begin to understand why so many Goans feel that no matter which party or candidate they vote for, the BJP will eventually claim them and form the government.

The BJP has wrested control of several states in a similar fashion, despite not having got the popular mandate to rule. Whether it was Madhya Pradesh in 2020, when Congress's Jyotiraditya Scindia crossed over to the party along with 22 MLAs, or Karnataka in 2019, Meghalaya in 2018, or Manipur in 2017, the BJP has managed to snatch the government from the Congress by engineering defections, forming alliances with smaller parties, and essentially, being more wily and fleet-footed than its principal rival.

Now, political coups are hardly unheard of, nor are ruthless Machiavellian tactics to gain power a novel enterprise. However, what distinguishes the BJP from others, who may have used similar stratagems to emerge on top of the political heap, is that it has managed to make its power-grab well nigh systemic. In Goa, at least, it seems to have successfully created the impression that as the party with the largest resources and the juiciest blandishments, it is invincible. What better way to march towards the holy grail of one-party rule than to convince people that no one else stands a chance?

Of course, the elections in Bengal earlier this year showed that the BJP can be resoundingly defeated — and Banerjee brings that feat to the table in her Goa campaign. And, of course, the elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other states next year will be hard-fought. But Goa, a laid-back tourist haven, seems to have become a test case for what happens when there is a dominant BJP on the hand, and on the other, a denuded, demoralised Congress and opportunistic, unscrupulous politicians who change sides at the drop of a hat. (Recently, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai, who had been in bed with the BJP post the 2017 polls, joined forces with the Congress.)

Banerjee and Kejriwal want to step into the vacuum of a credible alternative to the BJP. But they are unlikely to make much headway in Goa, which seems to have been mesmerised into believing that there is simply no alternative to Big Brother BJP.

(Shuma Raha is a journalist and author)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.

