Going the extra mile

He had in mind a law whereby, under Roman rule, a Jew could be ordered to carry the pack (heavy with military gear) of a soldier stationed in his land. The person thus compelled would have to drop whatever he was doing and trudge along with the load. The distance decreed was a mile, and we can only imagine how horrified the attentive audience would have been when Jesus declared, ‘If anyone forces you to go one mile, go with him two miles.’