<p>My cousin’s wedding last season was a spectacle of saffron and shine. Yet, the most whispered-about guest wasn’t a relative from abroad, but the bride’s necklace. Its weight, its craftsmanship, its sheer carat value, was the unspoken measure of the family’s esteem. </p><p>Today, with gold prices hitting a stratosphere that seems to mock earthly budgets, I think of families huddled over ledgers, that silent measure now a source of deep anxiety. This historic surge, driven by global tremors and market speculators, feels like a distant storm that has washed ashore right into our living rooms and locker rooms.</p>.<p>For Indians like my auntie, Chandrakantha, gold is not an investment chart. It is security you can hold in your palm; it is a story melted and recast through generations. It is the quiet asset she could claim in a world not always fair. This price rise, therefore, is a peculiar betrayal. It enriches those who have, while it fences out those who need. The wedding shopping list, once a joyful rite, now reads like a loan application. The metal meant to signify stability is now the very thing causing instability.</p>.<p>So, what becomes of the great Indian wedding when its starring hero is priced out of the script? Whispers turn to alternatives. My uncle, ever the pragmatist, suggested silver the other day. It is sacred, it is elegant, and it would save a fortune. But we both knew the truth. In our social theatre, silver is the trustworthy friend in the background, never the bride. It cannot shoulder the same centuries of meaning. A shift would require not just budgeting, but a quiet social revolution, one family at a time.</p>.<p>Perhaps this financial pinch is a needed nudge. Our love for gold is deep, but must it be so physically heavy? We could love smarter. We can invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds, where gold pays us interest and sits safely without a locker. </p><p>We can champion heirloom jewellery, melting and remaking old pieces into new memories, a practice both economical and deeply sentimental. We can collectively decide that a marriage is measured by joy, not by grams. My Auntie Chandrakantha’s real treasure was not her necklace, but the resilience it represented. Maybe our new resilience can be found in letting go, in holding our traditions a little more lightly, and our future a great deal more secure.</p>