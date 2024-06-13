Gold medal glory

I had butterflies in my stomach as I sat in the chair assigned to me under the canvas awning, musing on my own aspirations and expectations. For a young man in his twenties, it was a unique experience to be ushered into the presence of the vice chancellor. When my name was called, I walked up the few steps to the vice chancellor. My attention was focused on him as if drawn by a magnet, forgetting that I had a vast audience looking expectantly up to me.